Carlive Chain Hits One Day Volume of $10,585.00 (IOV)

Carlive Chain (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Carlive Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and FCoin. During the last week, Carlive Chain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Carlive Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $10,585.00 worth of Carlive Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carlive Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00516627 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00056752 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006701 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000344 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000708 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003322 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000231 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carlive Chain Profile

IOV is a token. Carlive Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Carlive Chain is www.carlive.io . Carlive Chain’s official Twitter account is @CarliveChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carlive Chain Token Trading

Carlive Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carlive Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carlive Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carlive Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carlive Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carlive Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.