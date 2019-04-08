Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Shares of PFSCF opened at $0.14 on Friday. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Get ProMetic Life Sciences alerts:

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.