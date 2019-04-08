Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.
Shares of PFSCF opened at $0.14 on Friday. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile
Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.