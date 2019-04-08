Callidus Capital (CBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 11949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

About Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL)

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

