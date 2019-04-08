California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,458 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $147,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,459,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $351,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,659,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,100,000 after buying an additional 168,580 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in CVS Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,503.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-increases-holdings-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.