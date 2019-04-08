California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,463 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,531.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.33 on Monday. Century Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $822.00 million, a PE ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Century Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

