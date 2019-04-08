California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 11,415 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter worth $44,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,555,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,454,000 after acquiring an additional 643,481 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter worth about $11,456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,736,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,262,000 after acquiring an additional 341,641 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of ADSW opened at $27.80 on Monday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

