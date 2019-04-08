California Public Employees Retirement System Has $583,000 Holdings in Civeo Corp (CVEO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Civeo worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Civeo by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 55.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 224,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 55.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

CVEO opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Civeo Corp has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. On average, analysts predict that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 16,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $40,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,926 shares in the company, valued at $285,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,874 shares of company stock valued at $533,461. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

