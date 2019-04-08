California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. FMR LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,821,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,241,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after purchasing an additional 103,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.92 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 24.62%. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $136,635.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,134.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

