Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 436 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.68. 53,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,115. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $129.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

