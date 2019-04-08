Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 299 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,642. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.75 and a one year high of $238.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.5998 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

