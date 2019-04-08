Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 322.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,338.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

