Bruker (BRKR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of BRKR opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bruker has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.53 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Bruker by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

