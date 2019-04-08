Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $37.90 on Monday. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

Several analysts have commented on DWDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $70.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

