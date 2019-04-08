BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE RA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. 88,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,830. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

