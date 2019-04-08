Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,568,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 289,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,568,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 289,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,745,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,494,000 after purchasing an additional 109,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,135,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Denise Wilder Warren acquired 5,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,070.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,582.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,195 shares of company stock worth $320,904. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

