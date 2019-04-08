Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) PT at $17.46

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.46.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,759,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,010,000 after purchasing an additional 876,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,122,000 after buying an additional 260,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,615,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,366,000 after buying an additional 137,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,615,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,366,000 after buying an additional 137,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,893,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,243,000 after buying an additional 718,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 40,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,051. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.13. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

