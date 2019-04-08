Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) PT at $38.67

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 53,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.