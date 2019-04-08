Brokerages Set EQT Co. (EQT) PT at $35.23

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EQT to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on EQT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

In other EQT news, EVP Donald M. Jenkins purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $111,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $873,189.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Smith purchased 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $320,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,102 shares in the company, valued at $802,464.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 59,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,466. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in EQT by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $133,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,087. EQT has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

