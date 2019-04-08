Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Target Price at $10.38

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $11.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,421,000 after buying an additional 262,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,421,000 after buying an additional 262,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,661,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after buying an additional 1,211,932 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,617,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,674,000 after buying an additional 2,043,132 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,502 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CUZ opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

