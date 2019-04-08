Brokerages Set Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) Target Price at $4.75

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on Ceragon Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 393,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 166,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 621,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 389,309 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 317,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62,467 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.50. 428,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,239. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

