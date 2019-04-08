Brokerages Expect Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.48. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Strategic Education stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $154.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $366,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,876.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $984,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,063 shares of company stock worth $3,393,475 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Strategic Education by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Strategic Education by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.