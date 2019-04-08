Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post $673.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $665.00 million. Hasbro reported sales of $716.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.53. 541,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Hasbro by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after acquiring an additional 701,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

