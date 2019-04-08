Brokerages Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post $126.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.41 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $133.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $555.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $548.81 million to $558.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $593.05 million, with estimates ranging from $560.03 million to $624.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stamps.com.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $170.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.99 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $93,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $222,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $2,555,500. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Stamps.com by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

STMP stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.36. 727,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.