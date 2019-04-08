Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp (RM) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.78. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.44 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regional Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,824. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 36.76 and a current ratio of 36.76. The stock has a market cap of $292.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

