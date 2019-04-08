Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $641.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $653.10 million. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $615.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,885. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Brian Jones sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $3,790,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,619.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,757 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,936,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,310,000 after buying an additional 565,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

