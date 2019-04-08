Brokerages Anticipate New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. New Age Beverages posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Age Beverages.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBEV shares. BidaskClub raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. New Age Beverages has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in New Age Beverages in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

