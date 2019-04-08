Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,489,000 after acquiring an additional 999,193 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,969,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,727,000 after acquiring an additional 264,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,547,000 after acquiring an additional 954,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

BMY stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

WARNING: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-shares-bought-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.