Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont acquired 2,590 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,836 shares in the company, valued at $637,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1,919.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 487,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Brinker International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after purchasing an additional 365,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,433,000 after purchasing an additional 365,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brinker International by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 340,790 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.