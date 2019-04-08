Brenntag (BNR) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.46 ($62.16).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €47.92 ($55.72) on Thursday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

