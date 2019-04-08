Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stake in General Electric (GE)

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,179,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of General Electric by 13.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033,153 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,343,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 898,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 95.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297,449 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.16 price objective (up from $1.06) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

