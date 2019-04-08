BP plc (BP) Stake Raised by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BP by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,094 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. BP’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

