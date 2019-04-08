Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Receives $268.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

In other Boston Beer news, CFO Frank H. Smalla sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.31, for a total value of $157,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock worth $8,115,964. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 28.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $268.33 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

