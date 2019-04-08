Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 15.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,215. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/boothe-investment-group-inc-sells-935-shares-of-vanguard-total-international-stock-etf-vxus.html.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.