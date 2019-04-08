Bonavista Energy (BNP) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Bonavista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Bonavista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Bonavista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bonavista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

Shares of BNP stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$1.14. 431,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,338. The company has a market cap of $286.11 million and a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.65. Bonavista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$1.75.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonavista Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.