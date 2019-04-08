BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE BAM opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,553,000 after acquiring an additional 221,526 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 361,348 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

