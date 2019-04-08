Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,681,000 after purchasing an additional 404,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,681,000 after buying an additional 404,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,988,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,457,000 after buying an additional 143,957 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,485,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,468,000 after buying an additional 566,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,166,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 326,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 178.97%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Bloomin’ Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/bloomin-brands-inc-blmn-shares-sold-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.