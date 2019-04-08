Blockparty (BOXX Token) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $9,051.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockparty (BOXX Token) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00344913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.01549089 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00239363 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,382,364 tokens. The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com . The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockparty (BOXX Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockparty (BOXX Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.