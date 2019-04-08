Block Array Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Block Array token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $666,229.00 and $543.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.94 or 0.13686759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00051229 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

