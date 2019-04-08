BlackRock Inc. Purchases 23,476 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $41,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,949,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,156,000 after buying an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $907.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.96. Gorman-Rupp Co has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $66,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

