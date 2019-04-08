BlackRock Inc. Acquires 68,243 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.77% of Gladstone Commercial worth $40,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,934,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,192,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,192,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 281,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

GOOD stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.32.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 168 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

