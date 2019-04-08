BlackCoin (BLK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $59,793.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $59,793.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00066031 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001599 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,692,630 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

