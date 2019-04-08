Bitgem One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (BTG)

Bitgem (CURRENCY:BTG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Bitgem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitgem has a market capitalization of $171,192.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitgem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgem coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.01367546 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00338689 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00156265 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039284 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011662 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001395 BTC.

About Bitgem

Bitgem (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitgem’s total supply is 61,349 coins. Bitgem’s official website is www.bitgem.pw . Bitgem’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold

Buying and Selling Bitgem

Bitgem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

