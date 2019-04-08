Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $137,249.00 and $66.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 29,160,478 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

