BitBoost Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million (BBT)

BitBoost (CURRENCY:BBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, BitBoost has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One BitBoost token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on major exchanges. BitBoost has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00353052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01597715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00240071 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About BitBoost

BitBoost was first traded on March 21st, 2017. BitBoost’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,959,036 tokens. BitBoost’s official Twitter account is @bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBoost is www.bitboost.net . BitBoost’s official message board is medium.com/bitboost

BitBoost Token Trading

BitBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

