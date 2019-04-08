BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $29,647.00 and $168.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002256 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,405,017 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

