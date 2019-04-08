BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We think BioMarin is entering a new chapter in the company’s history with many major readouts from late stage programs, e.g., Valrox and vosoritide, on the horizon. The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 4 – 5.Valuation Overweight rating and $131 price target are based on a probability adjusted DCF analysis. We apply an 8% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate, in line with peers.””

3/22/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/21/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They wrote, “. We reiterate our OW and increase our TP to $131 from $126. We update our model to reflect Friday’s positive CHMP opinion on Palynziq: we increased our probability of EU sales from 75% to 100%. Management sounded upbeat about the EU review process on the recent earnings call and at conferences, so we don’t think the CHMP news was a major surprise to investors. We think this approval is supportive of base business revenue growth, and we model worldwide Palynziq sales of $900M ($200M of which from EU) for 2025.””

3/1/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioMarin missed estimates for both earnings and sales in Q4. BioMarin’s key orphan disease drugs – Vimizim and Kuvan – continue to do well, on the back of strong demand trends. Its newest product, Palynziq’s U.S. launch is progressing well. Its rare disease pipeline is also progressing well. Growing pipeline focus toward gene therapy agents is encouraging However, BioMarin has suffered a few regulatory setbacks related to its pipeline candidates in the past. Further development setbacks can have a negative impact on the stock. Moreover, Naglazyme and Vimzin revenues vary on a quarterly basis, primarily owing to infrequent ordering patterns from some countries, mainly Brazil. Meanwhile, BioMarin is facing a generic threat for Kuvan in 2020. The earlier-than-expected entry of generics will be a huge blow for the company.”

3/1/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was given a new $127.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/22/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $81.00.

2/20/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2019 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.90 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -284.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.35 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,376,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $208,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,058 shares of company stock worth $8,335,696. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,025,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $101,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,779,000 after buying an additional 756,222 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 965,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,725,000 after buying an additional 628,738 shares in the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

