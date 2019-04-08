Biogen Inc (BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim set a $236.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $394.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.72. 3,249,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,086. Biogen has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

