Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TE Connectivity by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,474,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,280 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,716,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $1,072,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

