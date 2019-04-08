Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,272 Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Hasbro makes up 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,518 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 7,213.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,891,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $106,820,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 207.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 959,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $86.56 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

