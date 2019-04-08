BidaskClub Lowers Mantech International (MANT) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a hold rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.29.

MANT opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $497.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $197,592.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $538,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mantech International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mantech International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mantech International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

